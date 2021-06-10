Born in Midlothian, Va., Bennie arrived as a "fire cracker baby" on July 4, 1934, and died June 6, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
He attended VPI before going into the military. After his discharge, Bennie graduated from Lynchburg College with a BA. On to Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School where he obtained a master's degree and to the University of Virginia with a MEd.
Bennie worked in juvenile corrections for 30 years and did extensive travel with his wife, Gloria, who survives.
The body was donated to Virginia State Anatomical.
