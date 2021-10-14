Berlin Brown Wittig, 90, of Upper Marlboro, Md., died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Md. He was born April 15, 1931, a son of the late Jesse and Sallie Wittig of Criders, Va.
Berlin graduated from Broadway High School in 1948 and from Capital Radio Engineering Institute (CREI) in 1960. He retired from NASA, Goddard Space Flight Center in 1994, after 33 years. He served two years in the U.S. Army and six years in the Army Reserves.
Berlin was a past member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Landover Hills, Md. for 30 years, where he sang in the choir, served on the Board of Elders, and as Financial Secretary.
After retirement, he was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton, Va., prior to being a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church of the Valley.
On Dec. 12, 1953, Berlin married Mildred Renalds of Linville, who survives. Also surviving are son, Michael (Karen) Wittig of Sykesville, Md.; daughter, Lisa (Dr. Mark) Smith of Frankfort, N.Y.; daughter, Linda (Stephen) Etherton of Upper Marlboro, Md.; grandchildren, Tyler (Colleen) Wittig, Danielle (Michael) Sadler, Michael John Wittig, Evan Smith, Kenneth (Amelia) Smith, Carolanne Smith, Jared (Colleen) Etherton, Ryan (Chelsea) Etherton, and Conrad Etherton; four great-grandchildren, and two nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Miles Wittig, and sister-in-law, Geneva Wittig.
Berlin enjoyed hunting, making maple syrup, and woodworking. He especially loved spending time with his family.
The past four years, Berlin and wife lived with their daughter Linda and husband in Upper Marlboro, Md. Berlin was a man of integrity, kind, and loving. He was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed. A service will be held later. The family can be contacted at P.O. Box 123, Davidsonville, MD 21035.
Memorial contributions may be made in Berlin’s memory to the Bergton Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 55, Bergton, VA 22811 or to Faith Lutheran Church of the Valley, P.O. Box 231, Broadway, VA 22815.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.