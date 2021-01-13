Berlin Franklin Dove
Berlin Franklin Dove, 92, of Fulks Run, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 11, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. He was born Feb. 6, 1928, in Criders and was a son of the late David Franklin and Emma Smith Dove.
Berlin retired from the shipping department at Walker Manufacturing. He was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Timberville. He also had served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Berlin was a U.S. Army veteran.
On Oct. 13, 1949, he married the former Virginia Fulk, who survives. He is also survived by a son, Jerry Dove and wife, Ava, of Fulks Run.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Dewey Moyers, Curtis Moyers, Homer Moyers and Edward Moyers; and five sisters, Iva Cullers, Lena Gibson, Stella Hottinger, Leota Dove and Isola Halterman.
Pastor Stanley Cline will conduct a graveside service Thursday at 2 p.m. at Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery in Bergton.
Family and friends may view and sign a guest book Wednesday (today) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required at the graveside service and funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.