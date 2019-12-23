Bernard Allen Smith, 81, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home. He was born in Rockingham County on May 7, 1938, and was the son of the late Elmer Raymond and Lura Mae (Crummett) Smith.
Bernard was a carpenter. He graduated from North River High School in 1956 and served his country in the U.S. Army. He attended Heavens Golden Gate Church.
He was united in marriage on Feb. 14, 1968, to Katherine Donovan Smith, who preceded him in death Feb. 8, 2013.
Bernard is survived by four daughters, Kathy Simmons and husband, Carlton, of Mount Solon, Angela Ramsey of Staunton, Cindy Kelley and husband, Robert, of Staunton, and Brenda Puffenbarger and husband, Jim, of Bridgewater; a sister, Jean Sponseller of Ohio; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with the Rev. Golden Clark and the Rev. Jerry Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Mount Solon Fire and Rescue, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.