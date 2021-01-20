Bernard ‘Bud’ Carlton Shifflett
Bernard “Bud” Carlton Shifflett, 95, formerly of Rockfish Road, Waynesboro, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 16, 2021, at Blue Ridge Christian Home, Raphine. He was born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 27, 1925, a son of the late Bernard and Irene (Taylor) Shifflett.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lucille Rhodes Shifflett, who preceded him in death. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, Gary, Howard “Pete” Shifflett; sisters, Jessie Layman and Rhoda Lambert; and a special friend, Mary York.
Survivors include his three children, who loved him dearly, Randy Shifflett, Rick Shifflett and wife, Sandy; daughter, Patsy (Wood) Atkins and husband, Robby, all of Waynesboro; brother, Stanley Shifflett and wife, Joan, of Pleasant Valley; sister-in-law, Ann Shifflett of Pleasant Valley; grandchildren, Tony and Brian Shifflett, Ryan Wood and Mandy Marshall; four great-grandsons; three great-great-grandchildren and one to be born.
He also leaves many nieces, nephews, friends and the Bender family and staff of Blue Ridge Christian Home in Raphine, where he had been surrounded by their love and compassionate care for the last three years.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Rob Marsh for his excellent care of their father.
Mr. Shifflett was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific Fleet during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines. After his service, he worked his entire career at the Waynesboro DuPont Company in Waynesboro.
To say Bud had a “zest” for life would be an understatement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, tending to the birds and wild squirrels. He loved to volunteer for the fire department auxiliary and perform in local community plays.
He was a master gardener who enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends, as well as making homemade ice cream almost on a weekly basis to share.
From an early age “Bud” had a love for trains. After his retirement this turned into a passion of building a collecting of model trains.
He was a member of Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren, 36 Mine Branch Road, Crimora, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, with Pastor David Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Pleasant Valley (Rockingham County). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren, 36 Crimora Mine Road, Crimora, VA 24431.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
