Bernard Dale Wilfong, 78, of Penn Laird, was born May 27, 1943 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and lived in Brandywine, W.Va. Bernard passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at RMH.
He was the son of the late Paul and Geneva Wilfong of Brandywine, W.Va.
Bernard graduated from Franklin High School in 1961 and then proudly served in the U. S. Army from July 1961 to July 1963. He worked at Mill Cabinet Shop in Bridgewater, and retired from Bridgewater Ethan Allen after 22 ½ years of service. After Bernard retired, he helped his son at Wilfong Construction for about 5 years. He was a member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren in Brandywine, W.Va., where he served as Superintendent, Board Member and Sunday School teacher. He also attended Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren.
He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1061, where he served as a proud member of the Honor Guard. He enjoyed going to car shows and cruising in his 1948 Ford pickup.
He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Wilfong; son, Dale Alan Wilfong and wife, Paula; grandson, Bradley Dale Wilfong; great-granddaughter, Scarlett A. Wilfong; sister, Patricia Botkin and husband, Bobby, of Brandywine, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Wesley Harlow and wife, Rose Marie, of Pennsylvania; his little dog, Cricket, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va., with Pastor Jerry O'Hara and Pastor Dan King officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter #1061, PO Box 1754, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
