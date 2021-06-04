Bernard Odell Langston Jr., 72, lost his battle with cancer at his home in Williamsburg on June 2, 2021. Like a true soldier, he fought the fight to the end with dignity and honor.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1948, in Lee County, N.C., and was the son of the late Bernard Odell Langston Sr. and Carlotta Strickland Cameron.
He graduated from Lee High School in Sanford, N.C., and after serving in the Army from 1968 to being discharged in June 1974, he attended and graduated from UNC Charlotte with a B.S. in electrical engineering. While serving his country, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for serving with the 20th Engineering Brigade to the Republic of Vietnam.
He worked many years in manufacturing and later earned his certification as a Microsoft Systems administrator. After retiring, he worked part time as a driver for the Peninsula Agency on Aging.
Odell loved fishing, computers, airplanes, The Blue Ridge Parkway and his fur-babies, Dutchess and Gabby. He also loved to travel and recently visited the British Isles. While there, he got to visit Normandy, one of his bucket list dreams.
On July 15, 1989, he married his soul mate, Judy Thompson Hottinger, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Brooke Sweeting and husband, Gary, of Greenville, S.C., and Grant Langston and wife, Stacey, of Raleigh, N.C.; two sisters, Faye Flavell of Colorado and Carleen Gonzalez of Texas; five grandchildren, Max Turner, Luke Turner, Roman Langston, Taj Despotovic and Ahnika Despotovic; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Joseph Thompson will conduct a funeral service Monday, June 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to an animal shelter in your local hometown.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.