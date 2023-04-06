Berryman Richard "Tootie" Morris Jr., 92, of Richmond, formerly of Port Republic, Va., passed away April 3, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lee Morris, and two sons, Richard and Jeff.
He is survived by his son, Billy Raynes (Susan); daughter, Sherri Morris; niece, Vicky Garrison; sister, Naomi "Gerry" Rosson; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Morris; six grandchildren, Michelle Raynes, Billy Raynes (Kati), Heather Morris (Jennifer), Heidi Britt (Paul), Brandy Dunn (Ty) and Amanda Morris; and great-grandchildren, Randy Morris, Austin Britt, Emily Britt, Harley Britt, Nick Dunn, Warren Dunn, Massey Morris-McBride, Tyson Dunn, Brandylynn Dunn and Louise Raynes.
Berry was a member of Grace Memorial Church, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, graduate of Madison College, and retired from IBM and Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
There will be a gathering of family and friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Grace Memorial Church. Burial will follow at Port Republic Cemetery with military graveside honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Memorial Church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
