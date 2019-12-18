Beverly “Bev” Earl Pence, Sr.
Beverly “Bev” Earl Pence, Sr., 78, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Skyview Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Luray.
Bev was born May 3, 1941, in Harrisonburg, to the late William Alexander and Helen Marie Carr Pence.
He was a heavy equipment operator at Perry Engineering. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren near Timberville.
On May 23, 1964, he married the former Joyce Ann Southerly, who survives.
Also surviving is one daughter, Tammy Reedy and husband, Bob, of Broadway; one son, Beverly Pence, Jr., and significant other, Glenn, of Broadway; three grandchildren, Amanda Reedy, Robert Reedy, and Nicolas Reedy; two great-grandchildren, Conner Goditt, and Rylan Goditt; one brother, Millard Pence, and four sisters, Anna Reedy, Catherine Shifflett, Vera Knupp, and Naomi Bowman.
Three brothers preceded him in death.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be in the Whitmer Family Cemetery in Fulks Run.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
