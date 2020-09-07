Biedler Harrison Higgs, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. Mr. Higgs was born in Harrisonburg on July 16, 1932, and was the son of the late Lawrence and Mabel Harrison Higgs.
A United States Air Force Veteran, he served in Germany during the Korea War and was past commander of VFW Post 8644 in Bridgewater. Mr. Higgs worked in management in the textile industry throughout his career.
Surviving is his loving spouse, Dorsilla “Dolly” Rusmisel Higgs of the VMRC community.
There will be no immediate services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
