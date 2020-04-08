Billy Ashby Wright, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday April 6, 2020, at Accordius Health. Mr. Wright was born Feb. 16, 1932, in Elkton and was a son of the late Ashby and Alma (Burkett) Wright.
He served in the Korean War from 1952-1954. He was in Korea for 19 months. Billy was employed by American Safety Razor Company in Verona for 11 years and Packaging Corporation of America for 27 years before retiring in 1994. He worked one day a week on Wednesday at the Auto Auction for several years. He enjoyed music, crossword puzzles, eating out with his family and friends, taking rides in the country, and watching wrestling on Monday and Friday nights. He was a member of Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Louise Webster Wright, whom he married Sept. 7, 1957; three brothers, Philip Wright and wife, Hazel, of California, Lewis Wright and wife, Carol, of Wallops Island, Va., and Lowell Wright and wife, Ruth, of Shenandoah; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Elwood Wright Sr., and a sister, Helen Louise Wright.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Kevin Poeckert officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 406 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111 or Heart Support of America, 2902 Tazewell Pike, Suite G, Knoxville, TN 37918.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
