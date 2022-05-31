Billy Everette Lantz, 73, of Keezletown, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center with family by his side.
Mr. Lantz was born Jan. 6, 1949, in Rockingham County to the late Hyldren P. “Doc” Lantz and Clariene “C.C.” Cagle Morris, who survives. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his two brothers, David and Frankie Lantz; and one sister, Vickie Lantz.
Billy was a U.S Army veteran and served his country during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1971. On Jan. 24, 1970, he married his wife, Joyce Noakes Lantz. Upon his return to civilian life, he became employed working as a machine operator at Dunham-Bush for 25 years. Billy also worked at Howell Metal in New Market as a fork lift mechanic; he retired from there in 2011. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother and he was a friend to many.
In addition to his wife and mother, Billy is survived by his sons, Brian E. Lantz and wife, Becky, Bradley E. Lantz and wife, Jessica, and Clayton T. Lantz and wife, April; grandchildren, Lauren, Blake, Jarrett, Logan, Adalynn, Ayla and Lochlan; brother, Steven A. Lantz and wife, Donna; and sister, Linda S. White and husband, Joe.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, in the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Noakes and Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. A burial will take place at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
