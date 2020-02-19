Billy “Bill” Harold Kuykendall died peacefully on Feb. 6, 2020, due to complications from a fall. He passed as he wished in his home, where he had lived with his beloved family for the last 48 years. He was 83 years old. Billy was born on April 20, 1936, in Bass Community, Hardy County, District of South Fork, W.Va. He was the proud son of Glen and Charlotte Kuykendall. He was a very special man to many. Anyone who knew him admired his intelligence, dry humor and integrity. He would also easily tell you to “go ask the boss.” Bill graduated from Harrisonburg High School class of 1954 then entered the Air Force. Bill received a “Good Conduct Medal” and his last assignment was the “78th Fighter Bomber Squadron.” He attended two years of college while serving overseas.
He later married Betty Jane Loker on Oct. 25, 1958. He and Betty had one son, Gregory Scott Kuykendall, who preceded his parents in death. Bill was incredibly proud of his son.
Billy was a dedicated public servant in Harrisonburg for many years. He served on the Zoning Commission, was an active member of the Jaycees, Elks Club, Lions Club and a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. He also helped support several candidates running for political offices over the years. As a General Manager for companies like Dunham-Bush, Metro, Marshalls and Circuit City, he consistently put the needs of his employees first. He advocated for better benefits and helped facilitate bringing numerous businesses to Harrisonburg to employ local people.
Bill was an avid golfer, long-standing member of Spotswood Country Club and enjoyed poker nights with the guys. He was a devoted UVA sports fan and enjoyed discussing politics. One of his greatest joys was watching his son excel in every sport, academically, in his career and finally get married and have his own family. Bill loved being Grand-Dad to his four grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Jane; daughter (in-law), Kelly Durham Kuykendall; grandchildren, Ashley Jessup (Shawn), Madeline Kuykendall, Matthew Kuykendall, Cali Kuykendall and his great-granddaughter, Kathryn; sister, Betty Ann (Garland) Shifflett; niece, Lisa Shifflett; two sisters-in-law, Teri Brown and Faye Bachman and his dearest, faithful friend, Barbara Cavanaugh.
A memorial service will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home, 473 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., funeral service at noon, followed by a brief interment at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held immediately after at Spotswood Country Club, 1980 Country Club Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the “Gregory Scott Kuykendall Memorial Scholarship” fund. Checks can be made payable to the Harrisonburg Education Foundation, One Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or go to Harrisonburg Education Foundation Gregory Scott Kuykendall and donate online at https://www.harrisonburgeducationfoundation.com/the-greg-kuykendall-memorial-scholarship-fund.html.
