Blake Dee Rhodes, 78, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home following an illness with bone marrow failure. He was born in Dayton on May 20, 1942, and was a son of the late Dee I. and Sarah Catherine (Van Pelt) Rhodes.
Blake received his Bachelor's from Columbia Union College and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an estimator for several companies in Tennessee and Virginia prior to his retirement. He was a member of Harrisonburg Seventh-day Adventist Church. Blake was an avid collector of marbles and enjoyed antiquing.
He is survived by his sisters, Delores Mountz of Collegedale, Tenn., Betty Grames and husband, Dr. George Grames, of Redlands, Calif., and his twin sister, Brenda Fluharty and husband, Dr. James Fluharty of Dayton. He is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Champion.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Harrisonburg Seventh-day Adventist Church with Frank Cox, Pastor Kosley Joseph and Pastor Fifa Potauaine officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Harrisonburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, Rhodes Memorial Fund, 609 West Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
