Bobbie Spencer Rusmisel
Bobbie Spencer Rusmisel, 98, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Bridgewater Home.
He was born May 14, 1925, and was a son of the late Roy and Pansy (Landes) Rusmisel.
Bobbie retired from VEPCO. He was an active member of the Dayton Church of the Brethren. He served his country in the United States Army. Bobbie was active in his community, where he would help friends and neighbors in numerous tasks. His most important gifts were the love he had for his family.
On Feb. 14, 1947, he was united in marriage to Frances (Cox) Rusmisel, who preceded him in death June 28, 1989. On March 31, 1991, he was united in marriage to Ruth “Peg” Rusmisel, who survives.
In addition to Peg, he is survived by children, Linda (Gordon) Magalis, Don (Bonnie) Rusmisel, Jim (Lavonne) Rusmisel, and Dale Rusmisel; sister, Dorsilla Higgs of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Travis A. Rusmisel, Wesley A. (Tammy) Rusmisel, Jennifer L. (Greg) Prawdzik, Autumn F. (Adam) Pequignot, Lee S. (Amber) Magalis, Kurt M. (Brittany) Magalis, and Dillon L. Rusmisel; great-grandchildren, Shannon L. Rusmisel, Cody R. Rusmisel, Justin K. Berry, Camryn L. Berry, Allison M. Prawdzik, Mara J. Pequignot, Zadie R. Magalis, and Clover L. Magalis; stepchildren, Jerry (Carolyn) Shorb and Stephanie Hamm; step-grandchildren, Sterling (Kara) Shorb, Scott (Leah) Shorb, Shannon (Derek) Hammond, Justin (Kristy) Hamm, and Jared (Bridget) Hamm; eight step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by sister, Mary Elizabeth Hilbert, and brothers, R. DeWitt Rusmisel Sr. and Guy Rusmisel.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Lantz Chapel of the Bridgewater Retirement Community with Chaplain Russ Barb officiating. Burial will be private at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
