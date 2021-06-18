Bobby Eugene Miller, 86, of Rockingham, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021, at his residence.
A son of the late Carl A. and Mary M. Andrew Miller, he was born on Aug. 7, 1934, in Augusta County, Va.
Bobby graduated from North River High School and had been employed at United Virginia Bank (now Truist) in Richmond before returning to Harrisonburg to work at the post office at James Madison University before retiring.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church on Court Square, where he sang in the choir, a former member of the Harrisonburg B.P.O.E. #450, and in his spare time enjoyed traveling and antiquing. Bobby also served in the U. S. Army.
On Oct. 5, 1985, he married Beverly Simmons Miller, who survives. Also surviving are two sisters, Marguerite Turner and husband, Carl, and Martha Cook and husband, Robert, all of Bridgewater; a brother-in-law Kenneth Slifer, Sr. of Harrisonburg; nephews, Kenneth Slifer, Jr. and wife, Cathy, Michael Slifer and wife, Debbie, and Kevin Slifer; a niece, Jeannie Turner; great-nephews, Justin Slifer and Chris Slifer and wife, Pammy Sue, and great-nieces, Autumn Slifer and Amelia Slifer.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Slifer.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Rev. Scott Thayer officiating. A private graveside will be held earlier in the day at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, June 20, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and Legacy Hospice for their great care in Bobby’s final days.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
