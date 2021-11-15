Bobby Eugene Prophet, 81, of Timberville, died Nov. 12, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Eugene and Jessie Marie Walton Prophet.
Bobby retired from Rockingham Poultry. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He was married to the former Carrie Kline, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Prophet, of Bridgewater and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Prophet and Richard “Dick” Prophet.
Jerry Shiflet will conduct a graveside service Friday at 11 a.m. at Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery in Timberville. His body will be cremated and there will not be any services at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timberville Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853 or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
