Bobby Lee Breeden, 82, of Ellen Street, Staunton, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Breeden was born in Rockingham County, Va., on Aug. 6, 1939, a son of the late William Thomas Breeden and Ollie Mae (Rodeffer) Breeden.
Bobby was a veteran of the United States Air Force and owned Bob’s Sign Company. He was a member of Verona United Methodist Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles 680, a life member of Loyal Order of Moose 1635, and was a past volunteer with the Verona Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. Bobby enjoyed playing pool, camping, dancing, and living life to the fullest.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Breeden was preceded in death by two brothers, Mervin Thomas Breeden and William Edward Breeden; and fiancée, Caroline Ralston.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathryn (Breeden) McMillan and her husband, Tony, and Lee Ann Breeden, both from Staunton; a grandson, Derek Logan Clifton and his wife, Sabrina; and a great-grandson, Liam Clifton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Shawna Hiner. Burial will follow in Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Fraternal Order of Eagles, 225 Old Greenville Road, Staunton, VA 24401 or to a charity of their choosing.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is handling his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
