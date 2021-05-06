On Monday, May 3, 2021, Bobby Lee Shifflett of Verona, formerly of Rocky Bar, passed away at his residence.
Bobby was passionate about bluegrass music and was an accomplished musician, playing various string instruments. He held the banjo championship award for Virginia in 1983. Mr. Shifflett served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He was also a talented stone mason and tile contractor.
He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Michele Nobles of Staunton; and two sisters, Myrtle Alt of Harrisonburg and Patricia Holloway of Port Republic.
Bobby was born May 27, 1938, in Berrytown to the late Delta Shifflett. He was preceded in death by a special grandmother, Mattie Berry; three brothers, Randolph, Lynwood and Billy Shifflett; and two sisters, Virginia Shifflett and Edith Riddle.
Special friends include Keith and Vicky Spouse and Joe and Beverly Balser.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 7, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with a charity that is close to your heart in his memory.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.