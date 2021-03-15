Bobby Long Smith, M.D., 92, a resident of Bridgewater Home, and formerly of Norfolk, Va., died March 12, 2021.
A son of the late Henry Floyd and Lesta F. Long Smith, he was born on May 5, 1928, in the North River community in Rockingham County, Va.
Bob graduated from Bridgewater College in 1949 and the University of Virginia School of Medicine in 1953. He then served in the U.S. Air Force as a General Medical Officer in Japan from 1954 until 1956. He served as chief of the OB section of the Ashiya Air Base, delivering as many as five babies daily.
Bob also did Anesthesiology Residency at the Medical College of Virginia from 1962-1963 and at Duke University from 1963-1964. He was one of the founding members of Julius J. Snyder M.D. and Associates Inc. (now Atlantic Anesthesia Inc.) in Norfolk Va. As the Group’s Corporate Treasurer and Board Member for 33 years, he was the managing executive for this very successful anesthesia group. The Group grew from 7 MDs to 27 MDs under his leadership. He was well respected by all of his medical colleagues and friends.
On Sept. 12, 1958, he married Jacquelyn Cartwright Smith, who preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 1999. An avid sailor, he and Jackie enjoyed many fine days on the Chesapeake Bay and tributaries.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, F. Everette Smith and Ben Smith; and his sister, Hazel Smith Diehl. He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren.
His body will be cremated at Lindsey Cremation Chapel in Harrisonburg. There will be no services. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 895 Jefferson St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.