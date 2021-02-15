Brian Lee Phillips, 47, of Hinton, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at his home. Brian was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Aug. 31, 1973, a son of Dennis Phillips of Buffalo, N.Y., and the late Judy (Bartels) Phillips.
He retired from the U.S. Marines.
On Feb. 23, 2011, he was united in marriage to Brooklyn (Hummel) Phillips, who survives.
Brian is also survived by daughters, Trinity Blackburn, Kighla Blackburn and Jennalee Phillips, all of Hinton; sons, Isaiah Phillips of Hinton, Bryan Phillips of Stafford and Jacob Phillips of Stafford; a brother, Dennis Phillips of Buffalo, N.Y.; best friend, Brian Lester of Harrisonburg; and several nieces and a nephew.
He is preceded in death by a son, Jude Blackburn Phillips, and a sister, Jodi Phillips.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene in Bridgewater with Pastor Tony Martin officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to aid in unexpected funeral expenses.
