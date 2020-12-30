Bruce Leon Taylor, 91, of New Market, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Bruce graduated from Gassaway High School in 1947. He was an Army Medic and was stationed in Germany.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Verna Poling Taylor; stepmother, Mable Keener Taylor; sisters, Lulu Satterfield and Rena “Kitty” Ousley; granddaughter, Michelle Taylor and grandson, Michael Taylor.
Survivors include six children, Debra Taylor of Winchester, Va., Bruce “Mike” Taylor of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Steve Taylor of Rileyville, Va., Cheryl Coher of Atlanta, Ga., Robert Taylor of Timberville, Va., and Mary “Katie” Taylor of Milford, Del.; brothers, Henry “Bud” Taylor of MacArthur, Ohio and Frank Taylor of Vinton, Ohio. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
Bruce was interested in the Civil War and was documenting family history from this era. He enjoyed going to car shows and working on old cars.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.