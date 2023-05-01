Bruce Stanley Short
Bruce Stanley Short, 77, of Stanley, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1946, in Mineola, Nassau County, N.Y., and was the son of the late Stanley and Jeannette Koontz Short.
He married his wife of 51 years, Mary Louise Dullnig, on Oct. 2, 1971.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Darrell and wife, Andrea; daughter, Emily; and grandchildren, Daniel, Katie, Adam, and Ruthie.
Bruce was raised at “the homeplace” in Alma by his grandparents, Grover and Valley Bushong Koontz, where he developed a love of all things outdoor, from hunting and fishing to gardening and farming. He was mentored by his beloved uncle and aunt, Ike and Beth Koontz, who encouraged him to enroll in VCU where he studied business.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as an instructor to new recruits during the Vietnam war. He later attained his Master’s Degree from UVA. He met his bride to be in San Antonio, Texas, married, and returned to the Valley to begin a 35-year career as a teacher, coach, athletic director and administrator; first at Montevideo High School, then Page County High.
Throughout his career, Bruce lived as a humble servant, never seeking recognition, just doing the job, always giving, expecting nothing in return. To the end, he was greeted with “remember me Mr. Short? You coached me in 1978” or “You used to tan my hide, but you kept me out of trouble.” He touched thousands and knew everyone.
After retirement, he refereed high school basketball, coached rec league basketball, announced numerous athletic events including State track meets, baseball, track and football. Additionally, he served numerous organizations including St. Paul Lutheran Church council, VHSL board of directors, Lord Fairfax Community College Board, Shenandoah Alumni Association and others.
The family will receive friends, former players and students (even if he sent you to detention hall) from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grove Hill.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
