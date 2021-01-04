Bruce Stephen Stilwell, 76, of Rockingham County, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Stilwell was born March 10, 1944, in Merrick, N.Y., and was the son of the late Stephen B. and Louise Holland Stilwell. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Louise Bennett.
Bruce served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He went on to work in sales until his retirement in 2011. In his retirement, he drove a school bus for Rockingham County Public Schools and enjoyed watching over the children. While living in New York and New Jersey he was a Scout Leader, as well as volunteering for the Rescue Squad in both New Jersey and Rockingham County for a period of time. Bruce was an avid woodworker and enjoyed working with his wood lathe and teaching others the art wood turning. He enjoyed fishing, mostly at the Outer Banks and Shenandoah River. He loved to read and was known for his sense of humor.
On Jan. 15, 1967, he married Carole Stilwell, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jean Lough and husband, David; a son, Richard Stilwell and wife, Caroline; grandchildren, Stephen and Megan Lough, Merrick Stilwell and Amanda and Michael Hess, as well as a sister, Stephanie Page.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Doors, 371 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or West Rockingham Food Pantry, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
