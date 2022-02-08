Buddy Carson Barb Sr., age 78, passed away the 4th day of February 2022 at Sentara RMH. He was born Aug. 16, 1943, in Shenandoah County. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley “Dolly” Arlene Barb married June 19, 1965.
In addition to his wife, Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Hazel (Combs) Barb; son, Buddy Carson Barb Jr., and daughter, Chiquita Taylor as well as brother, Roy Barb Jr.; and sisters, Brenda Barb, Gladys Riffey and Judy Donovan.
Buddy was raised in Shenandoah County. He was a Navy veteran who served our country from 1960-1964 on board the USS CONY. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 199, the VFW Post No. 2447, and Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren. Buddy enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a selfless giver who put others before himself and often gifted others without recognition.
Buddy worked at Dunham-Bush 40 years prior to its closing and retired from Whetzel Seed Company. He worked part time after retirement at Bushong’s Auction House in Broadway where he continued his passion of collecting and giving to those in need.
Surviving are two daughters, Sherri Barb-Sherman and husband, John “George” Sherman Jr., of Linville and Sheilah Baker of Harrisonburg; son, Allen Wayne Foltz and wife, Marty, of Ashland; grandchildren, Patti Lynn Atkins and husband, Mike, of Bridgewater, MyKenzie Sherman of Harrisonburg, Brian Taylor and wife, Regina, of Linville, Demetri Rosado and wife, McKenzie, of Timberville, Zachary Foltz and wife, Shelby, of Ashland, Alex Foltz and wife, Kristen of Ashland, David Baker and wife, Zilda of Harrisonburg and Sarah Baker of Harrisonburg; great- grandchildren, Shane Atkins, Brennan Atkins, McKinley Taylor, Landon Taylor, Willow Rose Rosado, Landon Foltz, Becket Foltz, Rowan Foltz, Witten Foltz, Hayden Foltz and Hunter Foltz; and two sisters, Carolyn Whetzel of Lost City, W.Va., and Sharon Barb of Woodstock.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends and family may begin visiting the funeral home Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Pastor Lane Turner and Steven Faught will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren, 12743 3rd Hill Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the American Legion Post No. 199, 411 S. Muhlenberg St., Woodstock, VA 22664 or VFW Post No. 2447, 100 Veterans Way, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.