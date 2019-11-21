Byard S. ‘Doc’ Deputy
Byard Sanford “Doc” Deputy, 90, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019. Dr. Deputy was born on July 15, 1929, in Dale Enterprise and was the son of the late Mervin Oliver and Viola Reiff (Heatwole) Deputy.
He graduated in 1946 from Eastern Mennonite High School, attended Eastern Mennonite College for three years then graduated from Madison College with a Bachelor of Science in 1950, the Medical College of Virginia with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1954, and the University of Michigan with a Masters in Public Health in 1973. Following graduation from Dental School, he served in the United States Navy Dental Corps and served on the faculty of the United States Naval Academy. He practiced dentistry in his private office in Dayton and later at the University of Virginia, where he had clinical, administrative and teaching responsibilities. He served on various Dental Education committees at the national and state levels.
He gave testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee in support of a national comprehensive health care program. He believed heath care was a basic human right of everyone. Upon retirement from the University of Virginia, he was promoted to Professor Emeritus. He was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
On March 9, 1957, he married his lifelong companion and love of his life, the former Betty Kurtz, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Dr. Glenn Deputy and wife, Susan, of Harrisonburg, Neal Deputy and wife, Katherine, of Miami, Fla., and Carl Deputy and wife, Susan, of Davidsonville, Md.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Deputy is preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Deputy Brubaker, Timothy O. Deputy, John J. Deputy and Charles H. Deputy.
The Rev. Ben Burks will conduct a memorial service at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service.
At his request, the body was cremated.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
