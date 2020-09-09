Byron Reubush Morris
Byron Reubush Morris, 94, of Staunton, formerly of 109 Centerville Road, Bridgewater, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Byron was born in Rockingham County, Va., on Oct. 28, 1925, and was a son of the late Lonzo L. Morris and Myrl Reubush Morris.
On Aug. 27, 1949, he was united in marriage to Darlene (Hunter) Morris, who preceded him in death.
Byron and Darlene were long time members of Summit Church of the Brethren. They also attended Bethany Presbyterian Church in Staunton for 26 years. Byron started attending Spring Hill ECO Presbyterian Church after the passing of his wife and became a New Covenant Partner 2017.
After graduating high school Byron enlisted in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Battery Park, N.Y., where he served two years.
After being honorably discharged in 1947, he returned to the Shenandoah Valley and started his education at Bridgewater College. Byron and Darlene met while taking a class together. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree, he accepted a teaching position at Towers Elementary School. Byron made education in Augusta County a lifelong career. He received his Master’s Degree and served as Principal at Parnassus Elementary.
In 1960, Byron served as the last principal of North River High School. In 1962, the facility became a Junior High School where he served as principal. From 1968 to 1973 he served as principal at Buffalo Gap High School. In 1973, he returned to North River Elementary for several years. Byron then moved to the Augusta County School board office, where he served as a general supervisor for the Title I program before his retirement.
Byron and Darlene purchased their “Four Star Farm” in 1960. He operated the farm as a hobby all during his professional career, using his vacation time to make hay and do farm chores. He raised sheep and cattle and often said how much he enjoyed listening to them eat the hay he had harvested and provided for them. After retirement he was able to really enjoy the farm and took great pride in its upkeep and care.
Byron is survived by two daughters, Donna Morris Riley and husband, Douglas, of Staunton, and Karen Morris Bourne and husband, Dave, of Staunton; a sister, Jean M. Hogshead of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Rosalea Potter (Chas), Jonathan Riley (Sandra), Evan Bourne (Leigh), and Tyler Bourne (Brittany); five great-grandchildren, Ben and Bryson Riley, Riley Rae, Andi Grace, and Carly Asbury Potter; numerous nieces and nephews, and a special family friend and caregiver to his wife, Jane Harper and caregiver to Byron, Sissy Davis.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Jennings Morris, and a sister, Louise Kyger.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery with The Rev. Todd Lilley and Chaplain Murphy Terry. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. at Spring Hill ECO Presbyterian Church and will be live streamed on the church Facebook page @spring.hill.church.eco.
Honorary pallbearers are Russell and Chantelle Brown, Louis and Carolyn Marshal, Kenny and Denise Wenger, Kenny and Brenda Weaver, Rick and Karen Weaver, Steve and Ellen Weaver, Jim and Ruthanne Logue, Charles and Lynn Skidmore, Don and Bonnie Rusmisel, Clonney Rodifer and Bill and Jane Harper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his wife, Darlene H. (Doll) Morris, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901, Spring Hill ECO Presbyterian Church, 4141 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, VA 24401, and/or Summit Church of the Brethren, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
