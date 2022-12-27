C. Melvin Williams
C. Melvin Williams, 79, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the Phoenix in Harrisonburg from complications of Dementia.
He was born on May 31, 1943 in Chatham, Va., and was a son of the late Claude B. and Leona (Gilbert) Williams.
Mel earned his Junior Accountants Degree from National Business College in Roanoke. His career in banking started at Valley National Bank. Years later he became Senior Vice President at Massanutten Bank and Trust when it was founded. At the young age of 43, he left banking and pursued a marketing business with Bev. This allowed them to spend many years together traveling and building their business.
Anyone that knew Mel knows that he was kind, honest and loyal. His devotion to God, his family and his country carried over to every aspect of his life. His smile was contagious and he never met a stranger. Even during his illness, he never lost his smile. Mel was a big fan of country music, enjoyed photography and taking fishing trips to Nags Head.
He served his country honorably as a Drill Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves during Vietnam. Prior to his illness, he was active with the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
On May 11, 1963, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Beverly (Bowman) Williams.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Michelle Galindez and husband, Isaac, of Weyers Cave; three grandchildren, Sydney Greer, Jacob Galindez and Jesse Galindez; brother, Charles Williams and wife, Carolyn, of Dayton, Va., Samuel Williams and wife, Deborah, of Bedford, Va.; brother-in-law, Eddie Bowman and wife, Jill, of Dayton, Va.; nieces and nephews, Matthew Williams, John Towler, LeAnne Young, Adam Williams, Jill Wood, Addison Bowman, Dustin Bowman, Laura Moore, and Kaitlyn Gilkeson.
Mel was preceded in death by his son, Todd Williams, and sister, Jacqueline Towler and husband, Horace.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Fellowship Church with the Rev. Tim McAvoy officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Horeb Church Cemetery with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Pheonix for their loving care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
