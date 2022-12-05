Calvin Edward “Bill” Minnick Sr., 87, a resident of Linville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Minnick was born April 17, 1935, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Otis Franklin and Frances Morris Minnick.
He served in the United States Air Force for four years as an Airman 1st Class. He retired from Riddleberger Brothers after 41 years. In his spare time, he loved going to auctions and playing golf.
On May 17, 1985, he married Helen Genevieve Minnick, who passed away March 15, 2021.
Surviving are a son, Allen Minnick and wife, Sheila, of Rockbridge Baths; stepsons, Earl Craig Litten and Keith Litten, both of Harrisonburg; brother, James Minnick of Richmond; grandchildren, Dustin Minnick, Casey Minnick and wife, Shannon; stepgrandchildren, Tawnia Litten, Jason Litten and wife, Kelley, Kyle Litten, Spencer Litten; great-grandchildren, Jesse Minnick, one to be born soon; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Justin Reel, Jenna Reel, Landon Litten, and Kinsley Litten.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Minnick was preceded in death by a son, Calvin Edward Minnick Jr.; sisters, Ethel Kesling, Margie “Til” Heatwole; and brothers, Otis John Minnick and Steve Minnick.
Charlie Suter will conduct a funeral service Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Trissels Mennonite Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Lisa Shoemaker, Viola Miller, Lucy Britton Miller, The Veteran Affairs Staff, Sentara RMH Hospice, and his nurse, Laura Orndorff for the excellent care they provided to Bill.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
