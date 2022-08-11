Carl David Mongold, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
He was born in Rockingham County on March 10, 1931, and was a son of the late Ruth Swartz and Roy Mongold.
He was united in marriage to Sally Shaff, who preceded him in death on April 11, 2018.
Carl retired from the U.S Air Force, where he was a supply manager and attained the rank of Master Staff Sergeant.
He is survived by two sisters, Doris Jean Riggleman of Bridgewater and Dora Lee Lampe of Grottoes; two daughters, Donna Walton of Maine and Debbie Salman of North Carolina; a son, Harry Chapman of Maine; a stepdaughter, JoAnn Pettinato of Harrisonburg; three stepsons, Gary VanNest of Harrisonburg, Loren VanNest of Dayton and Joey Pettinato of Elkton; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Carl was preceded in death by sister, Mary Crigler; three brothers, Ray Mongold, Del Roy Mongold and Donald Mongold and two stepsons, Rick VanNest and Jeff VanNest.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Pastor Tina Nelson officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
