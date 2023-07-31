Carl Delaney “Bog” McDorman, 86, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home.
Mr. McDorman was born Nov. 1, 1936, in Rawley Springs and was a son of the late Winfield Legget and Ollie Virginia Smith McDorman.
He served in the United States Army in Germany. He owned and operated McDorman Auto Service in Hinton. In his spare time, he loved buying and restoring old cars, fishing, and wildlife.
On June 12, 1965, he married Sandra Nesselrodt McDorman, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Eric McDorman and wife, Lisa, of Clover Hill; brother, Lawrence “Pete” McDorman and wife, Rosalie, of Dayton; sister, June McDorman of Broadway; granddaughter, Tiffany Rohrbaugh and husband, Adam; two great-grandchildren, Lacey Rohrbaugh and Alley Rohrbaugh; brother-in-law, Dale Nesselrodt; and a sister-in-law, Sue Meyerhoeffer and husband, Ronnie.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McDorman was preceded in death by his siblings, Charlotte Grimes, Glenna Simmons, Nancy Arey, Jean Howdyshell, Bud McDorman, Jim McDorman and Lynwood McDorman.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Rawley Springs Mennonite Cemetery with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Monday, July 31, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
