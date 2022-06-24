Carl Grey Hoover, 92, of Broadway, Va., passed away June 22, 2022, at VMRC.
Carl Grey, youngest son of Raymond Charles and Lena Custer Hoover, was born July 30, 1929. His mother died when he was less than 4 years old, and he was raised by his maternal grandparents, Isaac and Icy Custer.
On April 28, 1951, he married Nancy Eleanor May and they have one son, Craig Alan Hoover, who resided in Texas for over 40 years.
Carl Grey is survived by three grandchildren, Neil and wife, Chelsea, Kim Lewis and husband, Jerry, and Erin Hoover of Arizona; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Elijah Lewis. Also surviving is daughter-in-law, Terri Taylor Hoover and she and Craig now live at the Hoover Home Place. Four brothers preceded him in death, Stanley, Elwood, Dwight and Harold. The brothers, especially Elwood, were very close since they were orphaned at an early age.
Carl Grey graduated from Broadway High School in 1946 and served in the Army during the Korean conflict. Nancy and Carl Grey lived in Mineral Wells, Texas while he was stationed at Wolters Air Force Base. They returned to Virginia in 1953 and Carl Grey became a rural mail carrier for the Broadway Post Office until his retirement in 1989. Farming, raising sheep and purebred Charolais cattle, and crops filled many hours of his day. He actually enjoyed the hard work.
Active in Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, he served in many ways including being on the Board of Trustees for over 50 years. He was president of the Broadway Community Park when the community center building was constructed and worked on many other projects with the park. Many hours of labor were given as he and Wayne Arbogast constructed the ballfields at the new Broadway High School. He and Nancy often attended local sports events for numerous years and Carl Grey spent many Sunday afternoons at Fulks Run playing croquet.
A memorial service will be held July 22 at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, 127 S. Sunset Drive, Broadway, VA 22815.
Special thanks to VMRC and Crestwood Walnut Staff.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
