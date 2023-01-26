Carl Lee Smith, 87, of Weyers Cave, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 21, 2023, after a short illness.
Carl Lee was born on Jan. 22, 1935, and raised in Elkton, Va. He was the son of the late James Irvin and Mamie Morris Smith.
He was a graduate of Elkton High School and served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War Era. Carl Lee's spiritual formation experiences began as he established a home in Elkton and employment at Reynolds Metals in Grottoes, where being loyal and hardworking were traits that served him well. More experiences of his life in serving came in 1968 as he chose to live the salvation story. Church membership and attendance followed for the next 55 years until being born into Glory. He was most recently a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Harrisonburg, Va. He briefly attended Dayspring Nazarene in Mount Crawford, Va. until his illness. Carl Lee participated with the Bible Study Fellowship, the Emmaus Walk and the yearly Spring Men's Retreat at Ocracoke Island. He had custodial duties of driving the church van and serving the Hope Distributed Food Pantry. He was also a dedicated member of the Cross Keys-Mill Creek Ruritan Club.
Carl was a man of strong faith who was eager to share his love for Jesus Christ with all who crossed his path. He was determined to live well while keeping his sights fixed on the hope of eternity. That same spirit of hope, his generous heart, and his sense of humor drew others to him. He would often share stories that reflected the rich knowledge he carried of his family lineage and history. The ripple effect of his beautiful legacy will continue in all who were blessed to know him and beyond.
Carl was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Breeden Smith; his second wife, Lucy Betty Long Smith; his four brothers and one sister.
Carl is survived by daughter, Edie Smith; companion to Edie and caregiver of Carl, Wanda Saner; his sister, Ruby Ann Kite; five nephews; six nieces and their children. He has four stepsons from his second marriage, Eric Long, Clay Long, Barry Long, and Todd Long and their children.
A service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum in Harrisonburg. Pastor Rob Gilmer will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Mill Creek-Cross Keys Ruritans, 5049 Battlefield Road, Harrisonburg VA 22801 or Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
