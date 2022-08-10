Carl Maynard Dove
Carl Maynard Dove, 87, of Fulks Run, passed away Aug. 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH.
He was born March 10, 1935, in Hardy County, W.Va., to Loy “Bug” and Tracy Thomas Dove, who both preceded him in death.
He was a farmer and worked as an electrician for Trumbo Electric. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. Carl was a member of Hebron Mennonite Church and attended Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren. He loved to hunt, occasionally fish, and loved being with family.
On July 6, 1957, he married the former Loretta “Fritz” Jean Conley, who survives.
Also surviving are his son, Brent Dove and wife, Fay, of Fulks Run; daughters, Carla Dove and husband, Chris Milensky of Springfield, Stephanie Dove Tansey and husband, Sean, of Flagstaff, Ariz.; brothers, Fred Dove and wife, Karen, of Fulks Run, Gary Dove and wife, Nancy, of Petersburg, W.Va., and Dean Dove and wife, Theresa, of Fulks Run; and sisters, Nancy Lloyd of Singers Glen and Lona Dove of Fulks Run.
A brother, Guy Dove; two sisters, Velma Mason and Betty Moyers preceded him in death.
Friends may view Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The Revs. Steven Lloyd and Eric Whetzel will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
