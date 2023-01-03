Carlton Alfred King, 80, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
He was born in Gardner, Mass., on Jan. 27, 1942, and was a son of the late Alfred C. and Lucy M. (Cloukey) King.
Carl worked as a police officer for Fairfax County, Va., retiring in 1985 after 20 years of service as Captain - Major Crimes Division. He was a member of Vision of Hope United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Carl earned his Bachelor's degree from American University in Washington, D.C., and a Master's degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He was past Master of Eureka Masonic Lodge No. 195 A.F. & A.M.
He was united in marriage on July 24, 1965, to Loretta Jane (Yordy) King.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Stephanie D. German and husband, Scott, of Fluvanna County; and sister, Jacqueline Blaser, of Athol, Mass.
Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Roger C. King and his daughter's first husband, Steven R. Falcon.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Vision of Hope United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, Va. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Vision of Hope United Methodist Church, 1723 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
