Carlton "Critter" Clifton Smith, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.
Carlton was born on Oct. 17, 1930, a son of the late Edith Beatrice (Nighten) and Frederick Sherman Smith.
He retired from Dairyman Specialties and had served in the U.S. Navy.
On Aug. 11, 1990, he was united in marriage to Cheryl (Sheets) Smith, who survives.
Carlton is also survived by three children, Belinda, Dwight, and Gerard Smith.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
