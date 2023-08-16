Carlton Grant “Bullet” Simmers, 75, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Simmers was born Feb. 7, 1948, in Staunton, Va. and was the son of the late Vernon Carlton Simmers and Juanita Souder Simmers Hammer. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Baker; grandparents, Charles and Stella Simmers and Grant Souder and Nora Souder Fitzwater and mother-in-law, Minnie Elizabeth Morris.
Carlton graduated from Turner Ashby High School with the class of 1966. He proudly went on to serve in the United States Army during Vietnam, actively contributing his time to the honor and color guard, attaining the rank of E7. Carlton began his career at DuPont in Waynesboro, later Koch Industries, where he retired after 35 years of service. During his retirement, he went to work at the ABC Store on Port Republic Road. Carlton was a member of Waynesboro Moose Lodge No. 1309, an avid hunter, top marksman, collector of guns and knives and enjoyed homebrewing.
On Sept. 25, 1976, he married the former Jennifer Christine Morris, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Chasity Trimble and husband, Gary, of McGaheysville and Shawn Trent of Mount Crawford; son-in-law, Michael Baker; five grandchildren, Kearee Davidson and companion, Brandon Truslow, Justin Davidson, Brooklyn Simmons and husband, Joshua, Abigail Trimble and companion, Timothy Sybers and Jade Trent; three great-grandchildren, Taron Trent, Ivie Trent and Saige Truslow and lifelong friend, Jerry Monger.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Rescue Squad, 805 Augusta Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.