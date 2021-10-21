Carlyle Whitelow, 89, a lifelong resident of Bridgewater, Va., died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
He was born Sept. 6, 1932, son of the late Faith Hope and Muriel Beal Whitelow, both Bridgewater natives. Beginning in early childhood, the lives of Carlyle and his brother, Alfred were intertwined with Bridgewater College, where they played on campus and visited their parents who worked in dining services.
After attending St. Emma’s Military Academy in Richmond, the Whitelow brothers graduated from Bridgewater College – Carlyle in 1959 and Alfred in 1960 – as the first Black students to enroll as freshmen and complete all four years of study there.
Carlyle Whitelow integrated intercollegiate athletics in Virginia (and perhaps the entire South) as the first Black athlete to compete for a predominantly white college. He lettered in football, basketball and track.
An Army veteran, Mr. Whitelow taught in the Staunton City Public Schools for 10 years. He earned a master’s degree in education at the University of Virginia before returning to his alma mater in 1969 as a member of the physical education faculty and supervisor of student teaching. He was recognized as Faculty Member of the Year in 1975. In addition to teaching, he was Coach Whitelow for the football, basketball and tennis teams and was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in tennis in 1979. He retired in 1997 as associate professor of physical education after 28 years on the BC faculty and was inducted in the College’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.
The entire Whitelow family – Faith, Muriel, Carlyle and Alfred – was recognized with the Bridgewater College Outstanding Service Award in 1995, and, in 2003, a new alumni award, the West-Whitelow Award for Humanitarian Service, was established in tribute to the late Naomi West, Class of 1929, and Carlyle Whitelow. A Whitelow Family Endowed Scholarship supports current Bridgewater College students. Carlyle’s devotion to his family continued in his care and support for his young nephews as they became mature young men.
A man of great faith, Mr. Whitelow has been an active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg and a valued, long-time member of the Bridgewater Rotary Club, where he opened each meeting with prayer. The Bridgewater Ruritan Club honored him as Citizen of the Year. The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges cited him as a distinguished educator, athlete and Ambassador of Good Will. The Bridgewater Retirement Community, where he served as chaplain through the Industrial and Commercial Ministries program, presented him its Humanitarian Service Award. In June of 2018, the town of Bridgewater surprised Mr. Whitelow by naming its newest park Whitelow Park.
He has served on the boards of the Salvation Army, the North River Library and the American Red Cross.
Many area residents remember with fondness and gratitude the Saturday morning youth recreation program he led at the Bridgewater College gym decades ago, and many more cherish the notes he lovingly penned in a beautiful script until his death. In addition, he was a familiar and cheerful presence as he visited local hospital patients and nursing home residents.
In recent years, Carlyle Whitelow is known as the man with the friendly wave and broad smile who greeted school buses and passing motorists on Bridgewater’s Main Street early every morning. He once remarked that he couldn’t wave without smiling.
Mr. Whitelow was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Alfred, who served on the Bridgewater College Board of Trustees until his death in 2001; and a step-nephew, Terry Blackstone Jr.
Surviving are his nephews, Carter T. Whitelow, wife, Casie and daughters, Josephine and Jacqueline, of Richmond, Va., and Taylor C. Whitelow of Washington, D.C.; sister-in-law, Linda Carter Whitelow of Richmond, Va.; a step-niece, Lilah Blackstone and spouse, Tiffany Green and children, McKenzie and Keagan, of Silver Spring, Md.; Terry Blackstone’s wife, Tammy, children, Jordan and Jaylyn, and grandchild, Greyson of Chesterfield, Va.; special nephew, Miles Morris, of Baltimore, Md.; and a special cousin, Christine Whitelow, of Harrisonburg.
A private graveside service for family will be held at the Greenwood-Ames Cemetery in Bridgewater. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren (420 College View Drive, Bridgewater). Masks will be required.
Johnson Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. Friends may sign a guest book at the funeral home (208 S. Main St., Bridgewater). There will be no viewing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith, Muriel, Carlyle and Alfred Whitelow Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, mailed to Bridgewater College, attention Office of Institutional Advancement, College Box 33, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
