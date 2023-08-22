Carroll D. Comer
Carroll Douglas Comer, 90, of Luray, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 22, 1933, in Luray and was a son of the late Luther Lee Comer and Lula Mae Finter Comer.
Carroll proudly served with the United States Navy for more than 20 years and after retiring from military service worked as a rural mail carrier for numerous years. He was also engaged in farming, working on the family farm.
On June 15, 1973, he married Alice Carol Modisett Comer, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a brother, Roger Lee Comer of Luray; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine F. Vaughan and Joann E. Manuel; and four brothers, Charles E. Comer, V.L. “Pete” Comer, A. Ray Comer and James Keith Comer.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Tim Scott, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the Leaksville Cemetery in Luray with military honors by the VFW Comer-Jones Post 621.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to a charity of choice.
Special thanks is extended to family and friends for their prayers and many acts of kindness during Carroll’s illness and confinement.
The family also extends gratitude to Gentiva Hospice for the loving care given to Carroll and for their concern for Alice.
