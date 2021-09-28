Carroll Douglas Dofflemyer, 97, son of Mabel Aileen Dofflemyer, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2021, at his home in Luray. On Oct. 30, 1951, he married Anna Long Hershberger, who preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 1975. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, C. Gene “Boog” Dofflemyer, and longtime friend, Elsye Long.
Mr. Dofflemyer is survived by two sons, Eddie and wife, Carey, Jerry and wife, Nora; three grandchildren, Matt and fiancée, Emily, Mark and wife, Amanda, Nathan and wife, Chasity; two great-grandchildren, Camden and Brooks and sister-in-law, Joyce Dofflemyer and family.
After graduating from Luray High School in 1942, he joined the United States Marine Corps and was a combat veteran with the 1st Division during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Mr. Dofflemyer participated in the campaigns of Peleliu, Okinawa and the postwar occupation of China. He is mentioned in James and William Belote’s book about the Battle of Okinawa, Typhoon of Steel.
Following his discharge from the Marine Corp on Feb. 14, 1946, “Doug”, as he preferred to be called, attended Tri State College in Angola, Ind., and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was employed by the Naval Bureau of Yards and Docks, Northern Virginia Power Company, president of Luray Motor Company Co. Inc. until 1982, and President of E.N. Hershberger Co. Inc. until his retirement in 2000.
Mr. Dofflemyer was a loyal and devoted member of Main Street Baptist Church and former chairman of deacons. He belonged to Lafayette Lodge No. 137, Royal Arch Chapter No. 4, Luray Commandery No. 19, Acca Shriners and Caverns Shrine Clubs, VFW Comer-Jones Post No. 621, American Legion Post 22 and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. A former member of the Luray Rotary Club, he was also a member of the Tuesday Night Supper Club and Rocky Branch Hunt Club. He enjoyed following the Washington Senators, Nationals, Redskins, and his beloved UVA Cavaliers.
“Doug” served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Luray, Page Memorial Hospital, Montvue, Shenandoah Area Council B.S.A., and was a founding member of the Luray Little League, coached, and helped build the first Little League park in Luray.
A funeral service will be held at the Main Street Baptist Church (masks required regardless of vaccination status) in Luray on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m., burial with Masonic Rites to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family invites everyone to meet with them at the Mimslyn Inn after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: Main Street Baptist Church, 15 E. Main St., Luray, VA 22835 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children (in care of) Acca Shriners’ Center, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, VA 23227.
