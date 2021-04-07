Carroll Lee Foltz, 88, a resident of Shenandoah, passed away April 5, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
A son of the late Vernon and Anna Mae Huffman Foltz, he was born Nov. 30, 1932, in Page County, Va. Carroll attended Grove Hill School and lived his entire life in the Shenandoah community. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Carroll was retired from Virginia Oak Tannery in Luray and was a member of Newport Christian Church. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing hymns, farming, hunting and fishing.
On Dec. 31, 1955, he married Emma Mae Christian Foltz, who preceded him in death on Aug. 18, 2014. Surviving are his daughter, Pam Womack and her husband, B.A. Womack; granddaughter, Leanne Womack, all of Shenandoah; brother, Page Foltz; sister, Mary Frances Nichols and her husband, Louis; sister-in-law, Monna Reed and her husband, Bob; all of Shenandoah; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Hazel Brooks and brothers, Randolph and Paul Foltz.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Grove Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tracy Shifflett officiating. There will be a viewing at the cemetery one hour prior to the service (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.).
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Newport Christian Church, 307 Newport Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849 or to Grove Hill United Methodist Church, 241 Womack Drive, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
