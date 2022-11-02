Cecil David Dean of Timberville, born Dec. 12, 1960, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late Cecil Davis Dean and Norma Jean May Dean, went home to Heaven Oct. 29, 2022, in Winchester, Va.
He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1980-1986 and Virginia Army National Guard from 1986- 1991. He served the Maricopa and Pima tribes on the Gila River Indian Community as a firefighter and paramedic from 1991 until he suffered a heat stroke in 2003.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Dean; daughter, Sarah Dean; sister, Bobbie McGarry (Mack); niece, Lisa Wise (Jamie); and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel Friday, Nov. 4, at 11:30 a.m. with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help with expenses or to the VFW National Children’s Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
