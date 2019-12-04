Cecil Dolan Mongold
Cecil Dolan Mongold, 84, of Rockingham, died Dec. 3, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market. He was born June 24, 1935, at Fort Seybert, W.Va., and was a son of the late James Arley and Cora Alice Sites Mongold.
Cecil owned and operated Mongold Excavating. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
On Sept. 20, 1964, he married the former Addie Mae Reese, who preceded him in death on Dec. 5, 2014.
Surviving are a son, Cecil D. “C.J.” Mongold Jr. of Staunton; two stepsons, Wayne Eye and wife, Doris, of Clover Hill and Phillip Eye and wife, Sharon, of Mount Crawford; numerous stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews; and four special nieces, Wilma Elliott, Janet Barnes, Sherry Mongold and Vickie O’Brien.
He was preceded in death by six siblings, Budge Mongold, Calvin Mongold, Victor Mongold, Goldie Jackson, Ray Mongold and Pauline Nelson.
Mark Reese will conduct a funeral service Friday at 11 a.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.