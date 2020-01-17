Chad Lynn Carr, 46, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., died Jan. 16, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va. He was born Jan. 17, 1973, in Harrisonburg to Willard “Bud” and Anna Lou Carr Dove.
Chad was a D.J. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved to fish and had a great love for his family.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are three daughters, Destini Carr and boyfriend, Tyler Dunn, of Harrisonburg, Shelby Gorham of North Carolina and Falynn Roten of Harrisonburg; one granddaughter, Heavenly Annalynn; one sister, Stephanie Strawderman of Elkton; grandmother, Marjorie Carr of Fulks Run; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pastor Eric Wetzel and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
