Charles Arbry Davis, 70, of Penn Laird, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home after a brief, but courageous, battle with cancer.
He was born June 16, 1952, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Charles and Elizabeth Anna Lee (Tumer) Davis.
He graduated in the class of 1970 from Turner Ashby High School, where he participated in numerous sports and extra-curricular activities. He attended Ferrum College, James Madison University, and graduated from Park College (Missouri) with two BAs in Business Management and Healthcare Management.
Charles had worked as a Pharmacy Technician and retired after 50 years in the profession at the end of December 2021. He was a proud veteran and served his country in the United States Air Force from 1972 to 1980.
Charles is survived by daughters, Melissa (Jeremy) Sherman, of Broadway, Karyn (Rodney) Collins, of Timberville, Brittany (Matthew) Crawford, of Phoenix, Ariz., and their mother, Regina Baber; his life partner, Lou Ann Whetzel and her children, Kerri (Nathan) Booth and Phillip (Rheanna Burnett) Moyers; grandchildren, Michael Sherman, Austin (Emily Beahm) Collins, Brandon Sherman, Hayden Sherman, Sydney Collins, Wyatt Sherman, Makenzie Crawford, and Kelly Booth; great-grandchildren, Camden Sherman and Lincoln Sherman; lifetime friend, Fred (Marie) Rhodes; sister, Mary Dull; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Shifflett.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Dayton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America to benefit POWs/MIAs, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or Mount Olive Presbyterian Church, 9001 Rawley Pike, Hinton, VA 22831.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
