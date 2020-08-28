Charles “C.E.” Morris, Jr., 84, of Salem, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Salem Health and Rehabilitation in Salem, Va.
Charles was born Feb. 16, 1936, in New Hope, Va., and was the son of the late Charles and Rosie Morris.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda May Brown; a son, Wesley Darrell Morris; a grandson, Logan Hoover Morris, and several sisters and brothers.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and after serving, he went on to operate an excavating company in New Hope. He then went on to own Walking M Stables in Roanoke, where he worked and boarded horses. He enjoyed fishing at Smith Mountain Lake and had many friends there. It seems that he enjoyed giving his family a hard time and he was a character, kidding and joking with them on occasion. He had an infatuation with Haribo gummy bears.
His surviving family includes a son, Dennis Morris and wife, Hope; grandchildren, Charles “C.W.” Wesley Morris and fiancé, Brittney Hinegardner, Corey Morris, and Aurora “Rosie” Morris; brothers, Sidney Morris, Junior Morris and Billy Morris; sisters, Maddie Saufley and Charlene Bain, and several nieces and nephews.
He will be cremated and buried and his ashes will be scattered at a later date with family.
