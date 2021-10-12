Charles “Charlie” Edward Smith, Jr., 74, of Bridgewater, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, while at his home.
Mr. Smith was born, March 22, 1947, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Ruth Smith.
Charlie was a longtime active member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene in Bridgewater. He served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War, with The 25th Infantry Division, earning two Purple Hearts and was honorably discharged in May 1972. Charlie remained active with veterans and was an advocate to many helping them to obtain support and services. He was a former Post Commander of the Rion-Bowman VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg, Va. He was previously employed with Ray Car Tire, but was a jack of all trades; there was nothing Charlie couldn’t fix or wasn’t willing to tackle. He enjoyed fishing, especially with his fishing buddy, Jim Crawford. On a trip to Nags Head, N.C., last Saturday, he had the joy of deep-sea fishing and catching his “bucket list” fish, an 80-pound King Mackerel.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death, by siblings, Rodney Smith, Howard “Cotton” Smith, Jeannette Smith McWilliams, and Clarissa Smith Eaton.
He is survived by his son, Charles A. Smith; daughter, Deanna Sari; sister, Charlsie Rydel; grandchildren, Earl Sari, Jr., Brooke Sari Bawa, and Corbin H. Smith, as well as great-grandchild, Samuel Bawa and one on the way. He had many beloved nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene, with Senior Pastor Billy J. Curry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene, 8863 Nazarene Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
