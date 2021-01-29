Charles “Charlie” James Hinton III, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Charlie was born in Bath County, Va., on Nov. 11, 1928, and was a son of the late Charles James Hinton Jr. and Octave Jhanet (Rhea) Hinton.
He served in the United States Army. He worked at the Cascades Inn in Hot Springs, on different farms in Bath and Highland counties, and also on Albert Joseph farms in Augusta and Rockingham counties. He was employed by Ethan Allen Furniture in Bridgewater and was a security guard at Cerro Metals in Weyers Cave. He was a member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren.
Charlie was united in marriage in Millboro on May 6, 1950, to Edna Gilma Plecker.
He is survived by four children, Roger (Debbi) Hinton, James (Diane) Hinton, Donna (Jimmy) Coffman and Brenda Hinton; six grandchildren, Travis (Sherry) Orebaugh, Frank (Megan) Breeden, Jason Hinton, LeAnn (Aubrey) Arthur, Jennifer (Chris) Howdyshell, and Megan Hinton; 14 great-grandchildren, Carissa Orebaugh, Tiffany (John) Oliveira, Trevor Orebaugh, Cory Orebaugh, Tristan Orebaugh, Aleah Orebaugh, Trevor Breeden, Addison Simmons, Taylor Pitsenbarger, Matthew Arthur, Brooke Howdyshell, Nathaniel Howdyshell, MacKenzee Howdyshell and Caleb Howdyshell; three nephews, Lee Cupp, Jerry Cupp and Shannon St. Claire.
Charlie was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth (Hinton) Cupp and Christine (Hinton) St. Claire; grandson, Roger Lee Hinton Jr., and granddaughter, Rebecca Marie Hinton.
He was the last survivor of his immediate family.
A graveside service will be held at Clover Hill Cemetery Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Marty Doss officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, VA 22821 and/or Clover Hill Fire & Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
We want to thank everyone at Life Care Center for all the care given him and Bellaire at Stoneport.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
