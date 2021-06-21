Charles ‘Charlie’ Warren Shoemaker Jr.
The Rev. Charles Warren Shoemaker Jr., 75, a resident of Hinton, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Shoemaker was born Oct. 23, 1945, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Charles Warren Sr. and Helen Fulk Shoemaker.
Mr. Shoemaker was a retired and a former pastor at Penn Laird Pentecostal Church. He also worked and retired from George’s (Rocco). He was a medic and a Vietnam war veteran. He was proud of what he did and for his service to his country.
On June 26, 1976, he married the former Linda Fay Knight, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jeremy Shoemaker and wife, Ashley, of Harrisonburg; one grandson, Daniel Bryan Shoemaker; two sisters, Peg gy Shoemaker and Becky Shoemaker of Singers Glen; a brother James “JB” Shoemaker and wife, Ola, of Fulks Run; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shoemaker was preceded in death by two brothers, Jacob and Carson Shoemaker.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no other formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3140 Chaparral Drive, Building C, Suite 106, Roanoke, VA 24018.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.