Charles Ellsworth Smith, 87, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Oct. 25, 2021.
Charles was the son of the late Sterile Daniel Smith and Ruth Nell Channells Smith. He was born in Mouth of Seneca, W.Va., and grew up in the Franklin/Riverton area of West Virginia. He later moved to Harrisonburg, Va., and in 1953, married Gerleen “Gerri” Roberts.
He was dedicated to serving his community and keeping it safe. He served in the National Guard of Virginia. Charles was a lifetime volunteer member of the Harrisonburg Fire Company No. 1 and lifetime member of Harrisonburg Rescue Squad. Another passion of his was raising money and walking for the March of Dimes WalkAmerica especially after the birth of his grandson who was born early with special needs. During his working years, he worked for W.M. Menefee and Sons, AmeriGas, and eventually retired from Harrisonburg Electric Commission.
To relax, he enjoyed camping with his family and friends, and was the Field Director of their local camping club, Family Campers and RVers (formerly, NCHA). Charles also enjoyed watching “his” westerns and wrestling on TV.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Sterile and Ruth Smith, as well as grandson, Josiah Thomas Smith, son of Gary and Lisa Smith.
Charles is survived by wife, Gerri Smith; daughter, Mary Ruth Rue and husband, Randy Rue; son, Gary Lee Smith and wife, Lisa Higgs Smith; grandchildren, James Daniel “JD” Rue, Charles Glenn Rue, Ashleigh Marie Smith, and great-grandchild, Hannah Marie Rue.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Lindsey Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. A private burial will be at a later time at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
